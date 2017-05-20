N'Jie dropped from Cameroon squad for Confederations Cup

YAOUNDE: Clinton N'Jie will miss out on next month's Confederations Cup in Russia after Cameroon coach Hugo Broos dropped the Tottenham Hotspur winger from a 30-man preliminary squad for the eight-nation tournament.

N'Jie, on loan at Olympique Marseille this season, has struggled for game-time at club level and also lost his place in the national side during Cameroon's run to the African Nations Cup title in Gabon at the start of the year.

Andre Onana, who will play for Ajax Amsterdam in Wednesday's Europa League final against Manchester United, has been named, despite being one of nine players who refused to go to Gabon in a clash of club-versus-country loyalty.

Olympique Lyonnais defender Nicolas Nkoulou is the only player from the 23-man squad that competed at the Nations Cup not to return as he has since retired from international football.

The squad would also make up the side for the 2019 Nations Cup qualifier at home to Morocco on June 9 and a pre-Confederations Cup friendly against Colombia in Getafe on June 13, the Cameroon Football Federation said.

Cameroon have been drawn in Group B at the Confederations Cup alongside Chile, Australia and Germany in the tournament that runs from June 17 to July 2.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jules Goda (Ajaccio), Georges Mbokwe (Mjondalen), Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam), Fabrice Ondoa (Sevilla)

Defenders: Jean Louis Castelletto (Red Star), Fai Collins (Standard Liege), Mohamed Djettei (Gimnastic Tarragona), Jerome Guihoata (Panionios), Ernest Mabouka (MSK Zilina), Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (Slavia Prague), Jonathan Ngwem (Progresso Sambizanga), Lucien Owona (Alcorcon), Ambroise Oyongo (Montreal Impact), Adolphe Teikeu (Sochaux)

Midfielders: Petrus Boumal (CSKA Sofia), Franck Boya (1860 Munich), Arnaud Djoum (Heart of Midlothian), Georges Mandjeck (Metz), Benjamin Moukandjo (Lorient), Edgar Salli (St Gallen), Sebastien Siani (Oostende), Andre Franck Zambo Anguissa (Olympique Marseille)

Forwards: Olivier Boumal (Panathinaikos), Vincent Aboubakar (Besiktas), Christian Bassogog (Henan Jianye), Robert Ndip Tambe (Spartak Trnava), Nicolas Ngamaleu (Rheindorf Altach), Jean Pierre Nsame (Servette Geneva), Karl Toko Ekambi (Angers), Jacques Zoua (Kaiserslautern)

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien)