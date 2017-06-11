Nadal demolishes Wawrinka to win record-extending 10th French Open title

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PARIS: Spain's Rafa Nadal won a record-extending 10th French Open title when he crushed Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 6-1 in the final on Sunday.

Fourth seed Nadal is now just one short of Margaret Court's all-time record of 11 titles at a single grand slam event.

