Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad

MADRID: Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.

The world number six lost in five sets to old rival Roger Federer in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

"Rafa's wear and tear in the last month has been very significant," Spain Davis Cup captain Conchita Martinez told the Spanish Tennis Federation website on Monday.

"He needs time to recover from his efforts and I'm certain that he will accompany us in the next rounds."

Spain have called up Feliciano Lopez as Nadal's replacement for the first-round tie against last year's runners-up Croatia.

Lopez joins Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno and Marc Lopez in the team for the match in Osijek, Croatia from Feb. 3-5.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Ed Osmond)