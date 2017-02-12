Nainggolan and Dzeko fire Roma past Crotone

REUTERS: Goals from Radja Nainggolan and Edin Dzeko helped Roma see off Crotone 2-0 away in Serie A on Sunday as Luciano Spalletti's side made light of a first-half missed penalty to provisionally close the gap to league leaders Juventus.

Nainggolan lashed past Alex Cordaz from a tight angle in the 40th minute after being picked out by Mohamed Salah as the visitors edged a first half in which they had only hinted at their wealth of attacking quality.

Salah then squared for Dzeko, who had sent a hesitant first-half penalty wide, for a simple tap-in in the 77th minute as Roma moved up to second on 53 points at the expense of Napoli, 2-0 victors against Genoa on Friday.

Juventus, on 57 points, can re-establish their seven-point lead over Spalletti's team when they travel to Cagliari in Sunday's late kick off.

