Namibia's Frankie Fredericks placed under investigation in Rio games probe - source

PARIS: French prosecutors have placed Namibian Olympic medallist Frankie Fredericks under formal investigation in a probe into the award of the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro, a source close to the inquiry said on Friday.

Prosecutors in France and Brazil are investigating alleged bribery and corruption allegations over Rio de Janeiro's triumph over Chicago, Tokyo and Madrid to secure the games.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by Richard Lough)