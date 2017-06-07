Nantes coach Conceicao agrees to join Porto - club statement
PARIS: Nantes coach Sergio Conceicao has reached an agreement to join Portuguese side Porto, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.
"Sergio Conceicao has informed FC Nantes of his irreversible will of leaving Nantes to join Porto, without delay," Nantes said in a statement.
"An agreement has been reached between Sergio Conceicao, his three assistants, and Porto."
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)