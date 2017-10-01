Napoli maintain perfect start with win over Cagliari

LONDON: League-leaders Napoli continued their 100 percent start to the Serie A season with a 3-0 win over Cagliari at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

Marek Hamsik handed the hosts an early lead by scoring his first goal of the campaign with a low, angled shot in the fourth minute.

Top-scorer Dries Mertens then netted his ninth goal in all competitions this season by slotting home from the penalty spot five minutes before the interval.

Kalidou Koulibaly rounded off the win by finishing from close range two minutes into the second period.

The result stretched Napoli's lead at the top of the Serie A to three points over second-placed Juventus. The champions have the opportunity to draw level again when they travel to Atalanta later on Sunday.

Juventus would need a thumping victory to move into first place, given that their goal difference is five worse than Maurizio Sarri's side.

Napoli have now netted 33 goals in all competitions this season.

(Reporting by Matt Westby; Editing by Christian Radnedge)