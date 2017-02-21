Napoli midfielder Allan ruled out for three weeks
Napoli midfielder Allan is expected to be out for three weeks after picking up an adductor muscle injury during Sunday's 3-1 win at Chievo Verona, the Serie A club said on Monday (www.sscnapoli.it).
Brazilian Allan, 26, will miss the Champions League last 16 second-leg match against Real Madrid on March 7, and games against AS Roma in Serie A and Juventus in the Italian Cup semi-finals.
Napoli, third in the standings and two points behind second-placed Roma, host Atalanta on Saturday.
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)
- Reuters