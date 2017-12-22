NBA: Nash, Kidd among Hall of Fame 2018 nominees

LOS ANGELES: Former star NBA point guards Steve Nash and Jason Kidd head the list of first-time eligible candidates for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2018, the organisation said on Thursday (Dec 21).

Canada's Nash, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player with the Phoenix Suns, ranks third in the NBA history with 10,335 assists.

Kidd, the current coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, ranks second in assists (12,091) and career triple-doubles (107).

Ray Allen, the all-time leader in career three-point baskets (2,973), is another first-time candidate.

Other NBA stars eligible for the first time include Grant Hill, Chauncey Billups and Richard Hamilton.

Current San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is one of the first-time eligible women's candidates. Hammon and fellow first-time candidate Katie Smith (current coach of the New York Liberty) were college and WNBA stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finalists will be announced during NBA All-Star Weekend, Feb 16 to 18.

The Class of 2018 will be unveiled during the Final Four collegiate basketball semi-finals in San Antonio, Texas.