Need for speed: Indonesian footballer scores goal with mad dash

SINGAPORE: Retired sprinter Usain Bolt may be set for trials at top football clubs, but one footballer in Indonesia's East Kalimantan province could well give him a run for his money.

Borneo FC winger Terens Puhiri made headlines on Monday (Oct 23), when he covered more than half the field in a matter of seconds to secure a goal against Mitra Kukar in Indonesia's Liga 1.

His name is Terens Puhiri and he's the fastest man alive ⚡ #JayalahPesutEtam #GojekTravelokaLiga1 pic.twitter.com/GlzDDKNIxs — Borneo FC Samarinda (@PusamaniaBorneo) October 25, 2017

Puhiri was firmly in his team’s half of the field when a lucky rebound left the ball hanging loose in midfield.

Sensing an opportunity, the 21-year-old went from a standing start to beating an opposing defender, taking control of the ball and evading the keeper, before slotting the ball into an empty net - all in the space of about 10 seconds.

His team went on to win the match 4-0.

Videos of Puhiri's sprint rapidly went viral online, with netizens dubbing him the world's fastest footballer.

But is Puhiri faster than the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gareth Bale and Leroy Sane and other big names often regarded as the sport’s quickest players?

His club, which is based in Samarinda city on the island of Borneo, certainly thinks so.

Fastest player in the world 👌⚡#TerensPuhiri pic.twitter.com/hWG7ErChBL — Borneo FC Samarinda (@PusamaniaBorneo) October 26, 2017



