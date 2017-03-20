Neuer withdraws from Germany squad with calf injury

REUTERS: Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has pulled out of Germany's national football squad for their upcoming friendly against England and World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan because of a calf injury.

Uncapped Paris St Germain keeper Kevin Trapp has been called up to replace Neuer, who will stay with his club Bayern Munich for treatment, the German football association said on Monday.

Neuer, 30, has kept 13 clean sheets in 25 games for Bayern this season and played in the German champions' 1-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.

Trapp has made 11 appearances at the under-21 level for Germany and kept 10 clean sheets in his last 16 games for PSG.

Germany play England in Dortmund on Wednesday before travelling to Baku to face Azerbaijan four days later.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Lough)