Neuville takes last-gasp win in Argentina

REUTERS: Belgian Thierry Neuville snatched his second rally victory in a row for Hyundai in Argentina on Sunday with a last-gasp burst of speed that denied Britain's Elfyn Evans a first win by a fraction of a second.

Evans, who had led from the second stage in his D-Mack team Ford Fiesta, suffered brake problems early in the day and missed out by 0.7 of a second, with Estonian Ott Tanak third in an M-Sport Fiesta.

Neuville, who won in Corsica on April 9, started the final El Condor power stage 0.6 seconds adrift of Evans but won it to take overall victory and five bonus points.

The rally is based in Villa Carlos Paz, near Cordoba and 700km to the north-west of Buenos Aires.

Reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier of France, who finished fourth, continues to lead the standings with 102 points after five rounds, ahead of Finnish rival Jari-Matti Latvala on 86 and Neuville on 84.

The next rally is in Portugal on May 18-21.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)