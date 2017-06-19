New Zealand beat USA to go 2-0 up in America's Cup final

Emirates Team New Zealand notched up their third successive win in as many races against defending champions Oracle Team USA to go 2-0 up in the America's Cup final on Sunday.

HAMILTON, Bermuda: Emirates Team New Zealand notched up their third successive win in as many races against defending champions Oracle Team USA to go 2-0 up in the America's Cup final on Sunday.

New Zealand continued to excel in light-wind sailing on the second day of racing as helmsman Peter Burling, 26, capitalised on a small mistake by the U.S. team and extended his lead throughout Sunday.

The Kiwi team crossed the line 48.7 seconds ahead of the U.S. team. Jimmy Spithill's Oracle team now face an uphill battle to win the competition, where the trophy is earned by the team that wins seven races.

Oracle had entered the series with a one-point advantage from an earlier regatta so New Zealand wiped out that advantage after winning the first race.

(Reporting by Tessa Walsh, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

