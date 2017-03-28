New Zealand extend lead after Williamson dismissed in third test

WELLINGTON: South Africa captured two late wickets as New Zealand reached 397 for six at lunch on the fourth day of the third test at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Mitchell Santner battled through to 41 before he was caught in the final over before lunch while captain Kane Williamson was dismissed for 176 about 30 minutes before the break.

BJ Watling was on six not out as the hosts extended their lead to 83 runs after the Proteas were dismissed for 314 in their first innings. Colin de Grandhomme will join Watling when play resumes.

Williamson and Santner had resumed on 321 for four, with the skipper on 148 having joined former captain Martin Crowe on a New Zealand record 17 test centuries on Monday.

The hosts, however, found it difficult to re-start their innings as the South African attack put them under immense, prolonged pressure. They scored just 76 runs from 34.2 overs during the elongated session.

Williamson brought up his 150 with a single off Rabada and then looked to be heading towards his second test double-century.

The 26-year-old was instead well caught at fine leg by Vernon Philander off Morne Morkel, prompting the normally phlegmatic Williamson to show his frustration as Philander took the catch just above the grass.

Santner was then dismissed with just four balls remaining in the session when a Kagiso Rabada delivery caught the edge and he was snapped up by JP Duminy.

New Zealand need to win the rain-affected test as South Africa lead the series 1-0 having won the second game in Wellington by eight wickets.

The rain-hit first test in Dunedin ended in a draw.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)