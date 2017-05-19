New Zealand's Reid to miss Confederations Cup after knee surgery

New Zealand captain Winston Reid will miss out on next month's Confederations Cup following knee surgery that will sideline him for 10 weeks, his West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has said.

Reid, 28, will be sidelined for the World Cup warm-up event in Russia, which starts on June 17, but will be back for the beginning of next season with the Premier League club.

"He's going to be out for 10 weeks but he'll be ready for the start of the new season," Bilic told reporters on Friday.

"He played with pain (in) the last few games, then we decided to do the operation after the Liverpool game."

Bilic added that Andy Carroll, who has seven league goals this term but has not been fit since the draw at Sunderland last month, will also be unavailable for Sunday's trip to Burnley.

"Carroll has a hip problem. It was always 50-50 but he still feels it and it's not improving. He hasn't trained, it's impossible for him to play," Bilic said of the striker.

West Ham, who are 12th, have failed to win on the road in their last six league games. They visit 15th-placed Burnley knowing a win could see them finish in the top half of the standings for the second consecutive season.

