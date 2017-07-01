New Zealand's Williams given red card in Lions test

Sport

New Zealand centre Sonny Bill Williams was sent off in the 25th minute of the second test against the British Irish Lions for a dangerous shoulder charge at Wellington Regional stadium on Saturday.

Rugby Union - New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions - Lions Tour - Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand - July 1, 2017. Lions watch as New Zealand performs the haka before the match. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Williams was given the red card by referee Jerome Garces for a no-armed tackle on Lions winger Anthony Watson with the score locked at 3-3.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)

Source: Reuters