New Zealand's Williams given red card in Lions test

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

New Zealand centre Sonny Bill Williams was sent off in the 25th minute of the second test against the British Irish Lions for a dangerous shoulder charge at Wellington Regional stadium on Saturday.

WELLINGTON: New Zealand centre Sonny Bill Williams was sent off in the 25th minute of the second test against the British Irish Lions for a dangerous shoulder charge at Wellington Regional stadium on Saturday.

Williams was given the red card by referee Jerome Garces for a no-armed tackle on Lions winger Anthony Watson with the score locked at 3-3.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)