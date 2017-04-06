Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Newcastle return to Championship summit after controversial victory

Newcastle returned to the top of the Championship and moved a step closer to an immediate return to the Premier League with a controversial 1-0 victory against Burton Albion on Wednesday.

  • Posted 06 Apr 2017 05:25
Britain Soccer Football - Newcastle United v Burton Albion - Sky Bet Championship - St James' Park - 5/4/17 Matt Ritchie celebrates after scoring the first goal for Newcastle United PHOTO: Reuters/ Action Images / Ed Sykes Livepic
Britain Soccer Football - Newcastle United v Burton Albion - Sky Bet Championship - St James' Park - 5/4/17 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez reacts after Matt Ritchie's penalty is disallowed PHOTO: Reuters/ Action Images / Ed Sykes Livepic
Britain Soccer Football - Newcastle United v Burton Albion - Sky Bet Championship - St James' Park - 5/4/17 Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United (R) and Jackson Irvine of Burton Albion in action PHOTO: Reuters/ Action Images / Ed Sykes Livepic
Britain Soccer Football - Newcastle United v Burton Albion - Sky Bet Championship - St James' Park - 5/4/17 Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United (R) and Marvin Sordell of Burton Albion in action PHOTO: Reuters/ Action Images / Ed Sykes Livepic
prev
next

LONDON: Newcastle returned to the top of the Championship and moved a step closer to an immediate return to the Premier League with a controversial 1-0 victory against Burton Albion on Wednesday.

Newcastle thought they had opened the scoring when Matt Ritchie converted a penalty but referee Keith Stroud blew his whistle having spotted an apparent encroachment before the spot kick was taken.

In bizarre circumstances, however, he disallowed the goal rather than order a re-take - much to the bewilderment of Newcastle and manager Rafa Benitez.

Ritchie finally did open the scoring with a thumping strike in the 68th minute which means, with six games remaining, Newcastle have 84 points - one more than second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion.

Huddersfield Town climbed to third, nine points behind Brighton, with a comfortable 3-0 win against Norwich City thanks to goals from Elias Kachunga, Aaron Mooy and Nahki Wells.

Reading are a point adrift in fourth while Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday sit fifth and sixth with 69 and 66 points respectively.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Neil Robinson)

- Reuters