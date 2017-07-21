Newcastle sign defender Manquillo from Atletico

REUTERS: Newcastle United have signed right back Javier Manquillo from Atletico Madrid on a three-year contract, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Friday.

Madrid-born Manquillo, 23, started his career at Atletico and has previously featured in the English top flight during loan spells at Liverpool and Sunderland. He will join Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez's side at their pre-season training camp in Ireland.

"From the first moment that Rafa Benitez called me, I just knew that I had to come here, to such a big club," Manquillo, who made 20 league appearances for Sunderland last season, said in a statement.

"I've come here to work hard and give everything on and off the pitch. Hopefully then everything will go in the right direction."

Manquillo is Newcastle's fourth signing in the close season transfer window after adding winger Jacob Murphy from Norwich City, midfielder Christian Atsu from Chelsea and defender Florian Lejeune from Spanish side Eibar.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)