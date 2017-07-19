Newcastle sign winger Murphy from Norwich City

Newcastle United have signed England under-21 winger Jacob Murphy from Norwich City, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Newcastle United have signed England under-21 winger Jacob Murphy from Norwich City, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old scored 10 times in 41 appearances for Norwich City last season, including two goals against Newcastle in the Championship.

British media reported the transfer fee at 12 million pounds (US$15.63 million).

"He's a young and talented player and hopefully he can develop even more here," Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez said in a statement.

"We hope he can show us the passion, commitment and ability that he showed in the Championship last season."

Murphy, a boyhood Newcastle fan, represented England at the Under-21 European Championships last month where he helped his side reach the semi-finals.

Advertisement Advertisement

Murphy is Benitez's third signing in the close season transfer window after adding winger Christian Atsu from Chelsea and defender Florian Lejeune from Eibar.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)