Neymar cleared to make PSG debut

PARIS: Brazil forward Neymar will be allowed to make his Ligue 1 debut after the French football federation (FFF) confirmed it had received the Paris St Germain player's transfer certificate from its Spanish counterpart on Friday.

"The FFF confirms it has received the transfer certificate of Neymar Jr, sent by the RFEF," the FFF said on its Twitter feed.

Neymar, whose 222 million euros (201.47 million pounds)signing from Barcelona doubled the world-record transfer fee, was prevented from making his debut against Amiens last weekend as his registration had not gone through then.

PSG, who opened their campaign with a 2-0 win against Amiens at the Parc des Princes, travel to En Avant Guingamp on Sunday.

