Neymar leads five-star PSG demolition of Celtic

GLASGOW: Paris St Germain flexed their attacking muscles with a 5-0 victory at Celtic in their opening Champions League Group B game on Tuesday as the world's most expensive frontline produced a potent display of force.

Neymar, making his first European appearance for PSG after his world-record move from Barcelona, orchestrated proceedings and was joined on the scoresheet by Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, the other two members of PSG's extravagant forward trio.

The 222 million euro (199.91 million pounds) Brazilian opened the scoring in the 19th minute with an expert finish, before French striker Mbappe slammed home a second from close range and Cavani converted from the penalty spot five minutes before the break.

The visitors had to wait until the 83rd minute to add to their lead when Mikael Lustig put through his own net before Uruguayan Cavani added a fifth two minutes later with an expertly-placed header.

