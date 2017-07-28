Neymar storms out of training, Chinese event cancelled

Brazilian striker Neymar stormed out of a Barcelona training session on Thursday as speculation mounted about a world-record move to Paris St Germain.

A personal appearance in China next week was cancelled because he was said to be "busy with transfer business".

Pictures of Barca training in Miami for Saturday's game against arch-rivals Real Madrid in the International Champions Trophy showed Neymar having to be kept apart from team mate Nelson Semedo before removing his bib and stomping away from the session.

Suggestions that he might have weighty matters on his mind increased when Chinese travel agent Ctrip posted on its official Weibo account that it has had to cancel an event with Neymar because he is "busy with transfer business".

Ctrip said the event was scheduled for Shanghai next Monday and that anyone who had bought tickets would be refunded.

PSG have reportedly held discussions with Barcelona about a transfer for the 25 year-old that would smash the world record 89 million pounds Manchester United paid for France midfielder Paul Pogba last year.

Neymar's buy-out clause was set at over 200 million euros (US$234 million) but that does not appear to have deterred PSG, who are backed by Qatari finance and lost their French league title to AS Monaco last season.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)