NHL decision on Olympics is regrettable, says IOC

AARHUS, Denmark: The National Hockey League's decision not to take part in the 2018 Winter Olympics is regrettable and will come as a big blow to the world's best ice hockey players, the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday.

The NHL announced on Monday it had decided not to send its players to the Games, saying talks to find a solution to the problem of stopping their league in mid-season to accommodate the Olympics in the past had not been successful.

"This must be a huge disappointment for the players who definitely wanted to play at the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018," the IOC said in a statement. "The IOC feels very sorry for the athletes.

"The decision is even more regrettable, as the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) had offered the same conditions to the NHL as at previous Olympic Games, where the insurance and travel costs were covered."

The Pyeongchang Winter Games will take place in South Korea from Feb. 9-25 next year.

