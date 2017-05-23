Nibali takes dramatic Giro stage as leader Dumolin fumes

Vincenzo Nibali gave Italy its first success of the 2017 Giro d'Italia on Tuesday when he outsprinted Team Sky's Mikel Landa after seven hours of gruelling and controversial action over the 222km 16th Queen stage from Rovetta to Bormio.

Race leader Tom Dumoulin was forced to halt for a toilet break and was fuming when he rivals took advantage to launch an attack. However, he delivered an heroic fightback to limit the damage and end the day with a 31-second lead over Nairo Quinta, while Nibali moves up to third spot.

Landa led the early breakaway, with Nibali joining him on the final descent before the stage was decided in a two-up sprint to the line.

