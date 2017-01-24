Nice names a street after late F1 driver Bianchi

NICE, France: The late French Formula One driver Jules Bianchi now has a street named after him following a ceremony in his home city of Nice on Monday.

Compatriot and former racing rival Jean-Eric Vergne posted a photograph on Instagram of the street sign at the Rue Jules Bianchi, with the dates 1989-2015 and the words 'Pilote de Formule 1.'

"Merci Nice...we miss you Jules," he added.

Bianchi, 25, died in hospital in Nice after nine months in a coma following a Japanese Grand Prix crash in October 2014 that left him with severe head injuries.

Tipped as a future Ferrari driver and race winner, Bianchi had been competing for the British-based Marussia team that is now Manor and facing an uncertain future after going into administration this month.

The street near the city's Allianz Riviera stadium links up with the Rue Camille Muffat, named after the Nice-born 2012 Olympic swimming champion who died in a helicopter crash in Argentina in March 2015 at the age of 25.

"Jules loved football. We are delighted with the position, in such a dynamic zone, so full of promise," local media quoted Bianchi's father Philippe as saying.

