Nice stay in title contention with Bordeaux win

PARIS: Nice striker Mario Balotelli scored one goal and set up another as they fought back to maintain their title hopes with a 2-1 home win against Girondins de Bordeaux on Sunday.

Nice fell behind early on but recovered with a Balotelli penalty and Valentin Eysseric strike as remained third in the table with 67 points from 31 games.

They trail leaders Monaco by four points and second-placed Paris St Germain by one, though both of those clubs have a game in hand after they played in the League Cup final on Saturday.

Gaetan Laborde opened the scoring for the visitors in the ninth minute with a low cross-shot but Nice reacted swiftly.

Italian Balotelli converted his spot kick in the 16th minute after Arnaud Souquet was fouled by Jeremy Toulalan.

Balotelli then set up Eysseric who whipped a fine shot past Cedric Carrasso to put the hosts ahead in the 27th.

Olympique Lyonnais stayed fourth on 51 points after being held to a 1-1 draw at Stade Rennais.

