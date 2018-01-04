Nishikori withdraws from Australian Open

REUTERS: Japan's Kei Nishikori has pulled out of this month's Australian Open as he continues to recover from a wrist injury, the world number 22 said on Wednesday.

The former U.S. Open finalist, who last year reached the fourth round of the year's first grand slam in Melbourne, has been sidelined since August.

"The Aussie Open is my favourite Slam ... it’s my ‘home’ Slam ... and it hurts that I will miss this year," Nishikori, 28, said in a statement.

Nishikori became the first Japanese man to reach a grand slam final at the 2014 U.S. Open but did not compete at Flushing Meadows last year because of his wrist.

The Australian Open will be played from Jan. 15-28.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)

