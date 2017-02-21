No Samuels in Windies ODI squad for England series

REUTERS: West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels has been left out of their 15-man squad for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against England.

The batsman last played for West Indies against Pakistan late last year but was then left out of the squad for the tri-series in Zimbabwe that followed.

Samuels, who also bowls part-time off-spin, was cleared by the International Cricket Council to bowl again last week after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal action.

He received the ban in December 2015 after picking up two suspensions in two years for the same offence.

The 36-year old has played 71 tests and 187 ODIs for West Indies.

The teams will play two ODIs on Antigua (March 3/5) followed by a third contest in Barbados (March 9).

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (Captain), Devendra Bishoo,

Carlos Brathwaite, Kraigg Brathwaite, Jonathan Carter, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell,

Rovman Powell

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)