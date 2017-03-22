Nomura hires England rugby coach Eddie Jones for leadership lessons

LONDON: Japan's top investment bank Nomura has hired England rugby union coach Eddie Jones to impart his wisdom on leadership and teamwork to its clients in Europe.

Australian Jones, who has overseen a record-equalling revival for England since taking over as coach after the team's early exit from the World Cup on home soil in 2015, has signed a three-year partnership with the Japanese bank in Europe.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Eddie, who will be working with our client-facing leadership team, sharing his leadership and coaching insights with clients and how they apply to the corporate world," said Jonathan Lewis, head of EMEA at Nomura.

Jones has steered England to an 18-match winning streak to equal New Zealand's tier-one record, picking up two Six Nations titles en route, though defeat against Ireland on Saturday denied them consecutive grand slams.

He had taken the England job after a successful spell in charge of the Japan team that sprang one of the sport's biggest shocks with a surprise victory over twice World Cup winners South Africa in the group stage of the 2015 tournament.

"I’m very pleased to be working with Nomura. There are obvious parallels with teams that I’ve coached," Jones said in a statement.

"I hope to be able to share some of my experiences of what it takes to achieve success at the very highest level of competition with Nomura’s clients and people, as well as on helping diverse groups work successfully together."

(Editing by David Goodman)