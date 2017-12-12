Northampton sack Mallinder as director of rugby

Northampton Saints have sacked director of rugby Jim Mallinder after over a decade at the club following a poor run of results, the Premiership side said on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old Mallinder, who joined the Saints in 2007, was the longest-serving director of rugby in the Premiership and led the team to the English league title in 2014.

Northampton lie 10th in the Premiership table with six losses in 10 league games and are on the verge of elimination from the European Champions Cup after three successive defeats.

"Jim has been an outstanding director of rugby. We have been very lucky to have him at Franklin's Gardens and he will always be a part of the Saints family," Saints chairman John White told the club's website. (www.northamptonsaints.co.uk)

"This is not a decision that has been taken lightly, but the board and major shareholders felt that the time was right for some change."

Saints' attack coach Alan Dickens has been named interim head coach.

