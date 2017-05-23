Nose operation rules Sane out of Confederations Cup

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Germany winger Leroy Sane will miss the Confederations Cup in Russia next month to undergo a nasal operation, the country's football federation (DFB) said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Manchester City player will also be sidelined for the friendly away to Denmark on June 6 and the World Cup qualifier at home to San Marino four days later.

"I would really like to have been in Russia," he told the DFB's website. "I have decided, after a conversation with my doctor, to use the summer break for this operation, so I can start the new season without any discomfort."

Sane has won six caps for Germany, although he has made only one six-minute appearance as a substitute in the current World Cup qualifying campaign.

The world champions face Cameroon, Australia and Chile in their Confederations Cup group.

