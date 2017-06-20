Nowell scores brace as clinical Lions tame Chiefs

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Winger Jack Nowell scored two tries as the British and Irish Lions ruthlessly exploited a yellow card to flanker Mitchell Brown to cross three times in 10 minutes and beat the Waikato Chiefs 34-6 in a tour match Hamilton on Tuesday.

The Lions were awarded a penalty try, which resulted in Brown receiving his 10-minute sojourn on the sidelines, then Nowell and Jared Payne both touched down while he was still off the field as the visitors' sustained pressure finally paid off.

Flyhalf Dan Biggar added three conversions and two penalties for the visitors, who now head to Auckland to face the All Blacks in the first match of the three-test series on June 24.

Captain Stephen Donald slotted two first half penalties for the Chiefs, who were under constant pressure from the visitors, who retained the ball for long periods and smothered any attack.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)

