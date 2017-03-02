NZ's Satterthwaite falls short of world record for centuries

REUTERS: New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite fell 15 runs short of taking the outright record for successive one-day international centuries when she was dismissed for 85 against Australia on Thursday.

Satterthwaite had scored centuries in her previous four ODI innings to join former Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara, who achieved the feat at the 2015 men's World Cup, as the only players to attain the milestone.

The 30-year-old lefthander had scored 137 not out, 115 not out and 123 against Pakistan last November and made 102 not out in a five-wicket win against Australia in Auckland on Sunday.

Satterthwaite, who was dropped three times at Mt. Maunganui on Thursday, was eventually caught by Elyse Villani off Rene Farrell as New Zealand made a competitive 253-8 in their 50 overs.

