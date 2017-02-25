O'Keefe puts Australia on course for big win

PUNE, India: Australia left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe continued to torment India by picking up a second five-wicket haul of the contest to put the tourists on course for a crushing victory in the opening test of the four-match series on Saturday.

The 32-year-old, who took a career-best 6-35 in the first innings, picked up his maiden 10-wicket haul in tests to put unfancied Australia on the brink of a famous win over a top-ranked India side unbeaten in their last 19 matches.

India reached the tea interval of the third day reeling at 99 for six, still 342 runs short of their mammoth victory target with Cheteshwar Pujara offering some resistance, unbeaten on 31.

India, who have not lost a home test in 20 matches since a 2012 defeat to England in Kolkata, were once again unable to cope with the left-arm spin of O'Keefe after they were bundled out for a paltry 105 in the first innings.

Three of O'Keefe's five wickets in the second innings were leg before dismissals while he also got the prized scalp of India captain Virat Kohli, who shouldered arms to a straight delivery and saw his off-stump uprooted for 13.

Australia captain Steve Smith earlier capitalised on India's sloppy fielding with a brilliant hundred to help his team make 285 in their second innings after the visitors had resumed the third day on 143 for four.

Smith, the world's top-ranked test batsman, was out leg before to left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja for 109 after completing his first century in India for a side that have lost their last nine tests in Asia.

SLICE OF FORTUNE

The 27-year-old right-handed batsman, who was unbeaten on 59 overnight, was dropped three times on Friday and was handed another lifeline on 67 but maintained his concentration on a tricky surface to bring up his 18th test hundred.

He also enjoyed another slice of fortune on 73 when a strong appeal for leg before off Jadeja was turned down by the umpire with replays indicating the decision would have been overturned on review had India not already used up their two referrals.

After Smith reached three figures with a couple of runs off Jadeja, he punched the air and planted a kiss on his helmet before soaking up the applause from the sparse morning crowd and his team mates.

On a surface providing prodigious turn for the slow bowlers, Smith was always on the lookout for runs and hit 11 boundaries in his 202-ball knock to build on Australia's advantage after they amassed 260 in the first innings.

Smith and Mitchell Marsh added 56 for the fifth wicket before Jadeja dismissed the latter for 31 after Australia resumed with a 298-run lead.

The Australia captain had two more significant stands with Matthew Wade (20) and Mitchell Starc (30) as Australia piled on the runs.

India's off-spinning spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin added the scalp of Starc to his three wickets from Friday to finish with figures of 4-119, while Jadeja finished with 3-65.

