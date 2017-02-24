O'Keefe takes six as Australia skittle India for 105

PUNE, India: Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe picked up his maiden five-wicket haul, including three in an over, to trigger a spectacular collapse and help Australia bundle out hosts India for 105 in their first innings of the opening test on Friday.

O'Keefe finished with figures of 6-35 as Australia took a first-innings lead of 155 on a spin-friendly track against the world's top-ranked side in the first of the four-match series.

Opener Lokesh Rahul's 64 was the top individual score for the hosts, who are unbeaten in their last 19 tests.

Australia were dismissed for 260 in their first innings.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)