OCBC Arena to host WBC-sanctioned boxing event in March

SINGAPORE: Two boxing champs will be in town when the OCBC Arena hosts its first pro boxing event come Mar 25.

Among the fighters competing in the World Boxing Council (WBC)-sanctioned The Battle of the Champions: Road to Glory is the WBC’s World Silver Welterweight champion Charles Manyuchi of Zimbabwe, who will be fighting to retain his title against Uzbekistan’s Qudratillo Abduqaxorov.

World Boxing Association (WBA) interim Lightweight champion Daud Yordan of Indonesia will also be in action, but his bout will be a non-title match against Thailand’s Campee Phayom as he looks to gain ranking points.

For both Indonesia’s Yordan and Zimbabwe’s Manyuchi, they are next in line for the top-tier World Championship title-shots with the WBA and WBC respectively, and will be looking to keeping their gloves warm by competing in “Road to Glory” in Singapore next month.

Although the pair are not yet in the class of pro boxing household names like Floyd Mayweather Jr or Manny Pacquiao, Cartel International Promotions’ director of operations Nicole D’Souza believes Singapore has what it takes to host to fighters of even higher caliber in future.



“I don’t think it will take long before superstar boxers come to Singapore to fight in locally organised events,” said D’Souza, who said Singapore has yet to achieve the critical mass of fans needed to attract big fights. “(Cartel’s) aim this year is to hold at least five or six events to the country for the whole year. Once it all builds up, I think we’ll then be able to bring in the superstars.”

She added: “Superstar fighters would require purse money that would be really large. With the correct sponsors and a crowd that would be ready to support such a big fight, then I’m sure it won’t be a problem. We’ve got to first reach that level, and only then will we be able to attract big fights to Singapore.”

According to D’Souza, her company’s end-game is to turn Singapore into a hub for professional boxing fights. “When Cartel was born, the aim was to make Singapore the boxing hub of the region. Because of that we’re going to increase a lot of things we’re going to do, involve more of the public, and eventually bring down bigger names.”

Local boxer Hamzah Farouk - who won his professional debut fight recently - said it will be at least a decade before Singapore can be a hub for pro boxing events in the region. “It certainly won’t be impossible in the long run. The promoters will have to keep working hard to bring in more fights, and I think Singaporean boxers too will do their part and put in the effort and train hard, get wins in those events to gain public interest," said the 28-year-old. "Definitely in a few years’ time I can foresee see Singapore host events much like those in Macau or even Las Vegas.”