Official flag presentation ceremony held for SEA Games, ASEAN Para Games

SINGAPORE: The official flag presentation ceremony for Singapore's 2017 SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games contingents was held at the Singapore Sports Hub on Saturday (Jul 22).

Shooter Jasmine Ser was revealed as the flag bearer for the SEA Games squad and long jumper Suhairi Suhaini will lead the Singapore contingent at the ASEAN Para Games.

Singapore will be fielding its largest away contingents in history for both Games, which will take place in Malaysia. A 569-strong team will head to Kuala Lumpur in August for the SEA Games, surpassing the last record of 429 athletes sent to Jakarta in 1997.

Ninety-four athletes will represent Singapore at the ASEAN Para Games, compared to the 57 in Thailand back in 2008.

"Team Singapore is represented by the young and the masters, the fledged and the experienced and in new sports such as cricket, indoor hockey and the winter events which are making its debut at the Games," said President of the Singapore National Olympic Council, Tan Chuan-Jin, who was at the ceremony.

"Regardless of their backgrounds, I am confident that they will be the best ambassadors they can be."



The SEA Games takes place from Aug 19 to 30 , while the Para Games runs from Sep 17 to 23.