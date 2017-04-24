Olympiakos claim their 44th Greek league title

Olympiakos Piraeus clinched their seventh consecutive Greek league title and 44th in total after enjoying a comfortable 5-0 home win over struggling PAS Giannina in their penultimate match of the Super League season on Sunday.

Goals from Marko Marin, Manuel Da Costa, two from Alberto de la Bella and an Alejandro Dominguez late penalty saw Olympiakos romp home easily against a depleted PAS Giannina team lacking six first-team regulars through suspension or injury.

The three-point haul means the Piraeus club now have an unassailable six-point lead with one match to go.

