Olympic flame arrives in South Korea for 2018 Winter Games

SEOUL: The Olympic flame arrived in South Korea on Wednesday (Nov 1), 100 days ahead of the opening ceremony for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.

South Korean Olympic gold-winning figure skater Kim Yu-na and the country's sports minister Do Jong-whan carried the flame, in a white security lamp, down the steps from a Korean Air jet after a flight from Greece.

"Today is a very important and proud symbol of our work and passion in bringing one of the most exciting sporting events ever to our country," said chief organiser Lee Hee-beom.

"We want the Olympic torch relay to connect you to the Games, and ignite passion and excitement in every corner of Korea."



The flame will go on a torch relay along a 2,018km route around South Korea, through nine provinces and eight major cities in the country over the next 100 days.

The torch will be carried by 7,500 torchbearers - a number which is meant to represent the 75 million people residing on the Korean Peninsula.

The journey will conclude at the Olympic Plaza in Pyeongchang. There, the flame will be used to light the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of the Games.

The Winter Olympics will run from Feb 9 to Feb 25, 2017.



(Additional reporting by Nadia Jansen Hassan.)

