Olympics: Bolt loses gold as IOC strip Jamaica of 2008 relay win

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: Usain Bolt lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals Wednesday (Jan 25) when the International Olympic Committee stripped Jamaica of their 4x100m relay win at the 2008 Beijing Games after Nesta Carter was caught doping.

The decision which follows the retesting of hundreds of samples from the Beijing event, means that Bolt, as Carter's teammate, loses one of the three gold medals he won at that Olympics.

Carter was found to have tested positive for banned substance Methylhexanamine, which was once used in nasal decongestants but now is more commonly found as an ingredient in dietary supplements.

The loss of the relay gold deprives Bolt of one of his 'triple triples' -- he won gold in the 100m, 200 and the 4x100m at Beijing and then went on to repeat the feat in London in 2012 and again in Rio last year.