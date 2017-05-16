Olympics: France's Macron will back Paris bid in Lausanne

French president Emmanuel Macron will travel to Lausanne in July to defend the Paris 2024 Olympic bid at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), bid sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday added more support for Paris 2024 by planning to defend the French Olympic bid at a final presentation by candidate cities in July.

Macron, who took office on Sunday, will travel to International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland for the July 11-12 presentation, Paris 2024 confirmed.

Paris is competing against Los Angeles for the right to host the event.

It was not immediately clear whether Macron would be in Lima on Sept. 13 when the host city will be chosen.

"Emmanuel Macron said he wanted to support the bid until the final victory - although he did not go into details regarding his possible presence in Lima," Paris 2024 leader Tony Estanguet told a news conference at the end of a three-day IOC evaluation commission visit.

Macron met with the IOC evaluation commission and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, as well as bid leaders Estanguet and Bernard Lapasset, at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday morning.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Andrew Callus and Larry King)