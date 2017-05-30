Olympics: Mixed swim relay could be added to Tokyo line-up

LAUSANNE: Three or more new swimming events may be added to the Olympic roster for the 2020 Tokyo Games, a source close to the International Swimming Federation (FINA) told AFP on Monday (May 29).

Adding the new events, including a mixed gender relay, an 800-metre men's freestyle and a 1,500-metre women's freestyle, would extend swimming's Olympic schedule into a ninth day, the source said.

At Rio 2016 the swimming programme was held over eight days.

"The Olympic broadcaster OBS wants it that way because swimming gets great audiences," the source said.

A high diving event and a mixed gender synchronised event may also be added to the schedule.

A decision on the new events should be made on Jun 9 at a meeting of the International Olympic Committee's executive committee.