Olympics: Sion gets Swiss 2026 Winter Games nod

LAUSANNE: The Swiss Olympic Committee on Tuesday (Mar 7) threw its support behind Sion's bid to host the 2026 Winter Games after the public voted against a possible bid by St. Moritz and Davos.

Sion fulfilled all the criteria to win the right to host Switzerland's third Winter Games after 1928 and 1948, both in St. Moritz, the national Olympic body's executive council said.

The decision will be formally ratified on Apr 11 by the Sports Parliament, comprising the country's 86 federations and Swiss International Olympic Committee members.

Voters in the canton of Graubuenden, where St. Moritz and Davos are, rejected any bid.

The IOC will name the host city in 2019 with other potential candidates Calgary in Canada, Sapporo in Japan and Innsbruck, Austria.

The 2018 Winter Games will take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea with Beijing hosting in 2022, the first city to stage both a Winter and Summer Olympics.