Olympique Lyon shares boosted by sale of Lacazette to Arsenal

PARIS: Shares in Olympique Lyonnais rose on Thursday after the French soccer club announced the sale of striker Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal for a fee of up to 60 million euros (US$68 million).

Lyon said the fee for Lacazette, who recently broke into the French national team, was the highest ever achieved by the club in a transfer.

Olympique Lyon shares were up 1.3 percent in early trading.

The French soccer club, which won the last of its seven Ligue 1 championship titles in 2008, first listed on the Paris stock market in 2007.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Keith Weir)