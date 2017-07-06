Olympique Lyon shares boosted by sale of Lacazette to Arsenal
Shares in Olympique Lyonnais rose on Thursday after the French soccer club announced the sale of striker Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal for a fee of up to 60 million euros (US$68 million).
Lyon said the fee for Lacazette, who recently broke into the French national team, was the highest ever achieved by the club in a transfer.
Olympique Lyon shares were up 1.3 percent in early trading.
The French soccer club, which won the last of its seven Ligue 1 championship titles in 2008, first listed on the Paris stock market in 2007.
