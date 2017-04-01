ONE chairman Chatri Sityodtong calls for cross-promotional MMA event with UFC

SINGAPORE: A fight between fighters from Asia’s ONE Championship and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)?

That could someday be a reality after ONE’s chairman Chatri Sityodtong called on his UFC counterpart Dana White for a cross-promotional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event.

The bout in mind? A match between ONE Women’s Atomweight Champion Angela Lee and UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, according to Sityodtong.

"Angela is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world in any organisation. I would love to see her fight Joanna Jedrzejczyk, I think that would be a great fight. There is no question that Angela ranks among the best female fighters in the world,” Sityodtong told the UK’s International Business Times.

"I think what she has achieved is incredible, she deserves the attention she is getting from around the world and from other organisations. She has earned it. She is breaking records and making history."

20-year-old Lee is currently undefeated in ONE Championship, holding a 7-0 record with her first five fights won via submission. Her previous match was against Taiwanese fighter Jenny Huang.

As for 29-year-old Jedrzejczyk, she is also undefeated with 13 wins to her name fighting with the UFC.

A proposed fight between the two women is not the only bout ONE’s Sityodtong has in mind as he is open to other potential matchups as well between the two organisations.

"I would love Dana White to give me a call and say: 'Let's do a UFC World Champion vs a ONE World Champion – let's do a cross promotion.' That is something I am very interested in. I would love to see that,” said Sityodtong, in his interview with the International Business Times. "If the numbers work, I think we would be able to do it. I am open to it from my side. You would have to ask Dana (White) if he is open to it."

The UFC has flirted with cross-promotional events in the past, with former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck Liddell representing the Las Vegas-based company in rival PRIDE’s 2003 Middleweight Grand Prix.