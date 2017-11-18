Osmond leads after short programme at France grand prix

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond on Friday took the lead at the second to last qualifying event for the grand prix final next month with a crowd-pleasing but flawed short programme.

Skating to Edith Piaf's "Sous le ciel de Paris" and "Milord" at the Internationaux de France in Grenoble, Osmond had the crowd clapping along despite landing awkwardly on her double toeloop and putting her hand on the ice to regain balance after her triple lutz.

Osmond, the world silver medallist who won the Skate Canada grand prix event last month, nonetheless secured first place with 69.05 points.

She was closely followed by Russia's Maria Sotskova, who ranked second with 67.79 points. Sotskova cleanly executed a triple lutz-triple toeloop combination but made a two-footed landing on her triple flip.

Japan's Yuna Shiraiwa, 15, came in third with a graceful performance devoid of any major mistakes, earning the highest technical elements score.

After winning her first grand prix event earlier this month, world junior champion Alina Zagitova struggled to find her rhythm, falling on her triple lutz triple toe combination before taking another tumble on her triple flip.

The 15-year-old Russian ranked fifth with 62.46 points.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber from Moscow)