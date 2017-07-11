Ostapenko keen to show her best against Williams

REUTERS: Latvian Jelena Ostapenko believes she is getting better with every round and hopes to showcase the best of her abilities against five-time champion Venus Williams in the Wimbledon quarter-finals later on Tuesday.

French Open winner Ostapenko struggled in her warm-up tournament in Eastbourne but has progressed to the quarter-finals at SW19 without losing a set in her last two matches after fighting for wins against Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Francoise Abanda in the first two rounds.

"In the first couple of rounds, I wasn't playing my best and I was fighting but I feel like every match I'm getting better and better," Ostapenko, a junior Wimbledon champion in 2014, told the WTA website. (www.wtatennis.com)

The 20-year-old, who beat world number four Elina Svitolina on Monday, will play on Centre Court for the first time against Williams, who has seven grand slam titles to her name, and the aggressive youngster is looking to enjoy the experience.

"She's a great player who has won many Grand Slams, and I'm just going to go on court, enjoy the match, and show my best," Ostapenko added.

A win for the Latvian could help her break into the Top 10 of the WTA rankings for the first time.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)