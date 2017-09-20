Pakistan batsman Latif handed five-year fixing ban

Batsman Khalid Latif has been handed a five-year ban for his role in a spot-fixing scandal during this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL), the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

LAHORE: Batsman Khalid Latif has been handed a five-year ban for his role in a spot-fixing scandal during this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL), the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

"Anti Corruption Tribunal has found Khalid Latif guilty of all charges..." the PCB said on its verified Twitter account.

The 31-year-old, who has played five one-day internationals, had also been fined one million Pakistani rupees (US$9,491), the PCB added.

Fellow Islamabad United player Sharjeel Khan also received a five-year ban last month and both were sent home from the Twenty20 competition in the United Arab Emirates after an investigation by the board's anti-corruption unit.

At least two other players have been implicated in the scandal, while another, fast bowler Mohammad Irfan, was fined and given a one-year ban in March this year.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)

Advertisement