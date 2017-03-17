Pakistan batsman Shahzaib Hasan suspended in spot-fixing scandal

REUTERS: Batsman Shahzaib Hasan has become the fifth player to be suspended for spot fixing in the Pakistan Super League Twenty20 tournament, the country's cricket board said on Friday.

The 27-year-old was provisionally suspended and charged by the board as part of an anti-corruption investigation into spot-fixing in the PSL.

Shahzaib, who has represented Pakistan in three one-day internationals and 10 T20 matches, has been charged with three violations of the PCB's anti-corruption code and has 14 days to respond to the charge.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has today issued Shahzaib Hasan a notice of charge and provisionally suspended him with immediate effect from participating in all forms of cricket," the PCB said in a statement.

The board said last month it was investigating whether an international betting syndicate tried to influence matches in the PSL.

Pace bowler Mohammad Irfan, batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were provisionally suspended last month while former opener Nasir Jamshed was suspended and arrested in England as part of the same investigation

Jamshed was later let out on bail.

